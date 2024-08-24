OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 15-year-old Outaouais girl found safe

    A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Quebec provincial police have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Shawville, Que. one week ago.

    Police said in a statement the girl was found safe and sound.

    CTV News has removed her name and identifying information from this article.

