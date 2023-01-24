15-year-old found driving stolen truck near Ottawa

Police in eastern Ontario have charged a 15-year-old they say was found driving a stolen pickup truck.

Officers spotted the vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 417 near the Limoges exit around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, OPP said in a news release.

The driver failed to stop for police, but was found shortly afterwards and arrested.

The 15-year-old driver from Etobicoke, Ont. was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, mischief to property, fleeing from a peace officer and possessing an automobile master key.

The teen was also charged with careless driving and driving without a licence.

The teen's identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The accused is due in court in L'Orignal, Ont. at a later date.

Limoges is about 45 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.