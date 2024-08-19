OTTAWA
    14-year-old airlifted to hospital in off-road vehicle crash near Cornwall, Ont.

    A teenager suffered serious injuries in an off-road vehicle crash northeast of Cornwall, Ont. over the weekend.

    Ontario Provincial Police and emergency services were called to the collision on Heron Road in the Township of South Glengarry at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

    A side-by-side was found rolled over with a 14-year-old boy trapped underneath.

    A local resident used a tractor to lift the vehicle, allowing paramedics to provide him with medical treatment. He was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital by Orgne Air Ambulance.

    His injuries are now described to be non-life threatening, according to a news release by OPP.

    A 16-year-old girl also in the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A third occupant was not hurt.

    OPP are investigating the crash.

