14 festivals and events in the Ottawa area this summer
With Canada Day festivities in the books, it's time to look ahead to the many festivals and events happening in the Ottawa area throughout the summer.
Ottawa Tourism says Canada Day and the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival were a great kick off for a summer of events.
"Pretty much every weekend is a festival," said Catherine Callary, vice-president of Destination Development of Ottawa Tourism.
Callary told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work that Ottawa Tourism is into its "recovery" following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we're seeing is the leisure travel is back, that's the kind of travel you do with your friends and relatives," Callary said.
Ottawa Tourism is offering a "Stay a 3rd night on us" campaign for visitors. Visitors can reserve a getaway at a participating hotel for a minimum of three consecutive nights, and the third night will be paid for by Ottawa Tourism.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 festivals and events happening in the Ottawa area this summer.
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is set to rock LeBreton Flats for the first time in three years.
The popular Ottawa music festival runs from July 7 to 17, featuring artists from Canada and around the world.
The lineup includes Sarah McLachlan, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Alanis Morissette, Marshmello, Alexisonfire, Luke Bryan, Rage Against the Machine, Ja Rule, The Tea Party, The Revivalists, Wide Mouth Mason and the National.
For more information, visit https://ottawabluesfest.ca/.
Music and Beyond
The Music and Beyond festival links classical music to visual art, drama, poetry, science and more, according to Ottawa Tourism.
Music and Beyond began in July 2010, offering a variety of programming to highlight connections between classical music and other art forms.
Music and Beyond runs from July 4 to 17, and tickets are limited. For more information, visit https://musicandbeyond.ca/.
Ottawa Lebanese Festival
Celebrate the very best in Lebanese food, entertainment and culture at the Ottawa Lebanese Festival.
The festival will be held at the Saint Elias Centre – 750 Ridgewood Avenue from July 13 to 17.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawalebanesefestival.com/.
Ottawa Chamberfest
Ottawa Chamberfest is back this summer with a mix of new music and familiar musicians, showcasing music that spans genres and generations.
Ottawa Chamberfest runs from July 21 to Aug. 4 at venues across the city of Ottawa.
The lineup includes Imani Winds, Nordic Voices, Marion Newman, Rihab Chaieb, Johnny Gandelsman, Julia MacLaine, Canadian Brass and the Danish String Quartet.
For more information, visit chamberfest.com.
Glengarry Highland Games
The Glengarry Highland Games are set for July 29-30 in Maxville, Ont.
Enjoy more than 50 pipe bands competing in the North American Pipe Band Championships, more than 200 dancers in the Highland Dance Competition and competitors taking part in the caber and hammer toss.
For tickets, visit https://glengarryhighlandgames.com/.
Ottawa International Buskerfest
The Ottawa International Buskerfest is set to return to Ottawa July 29 to Aug. 1.
Enjoy four full days, with 140 plus family-friendly shows on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa.
For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/buskerfest.
Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy
The popular Casino Lac-Leamy sound of light festival will light up the skies over the Ottawa River Aug. 3 to 20.
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Les Grands Feux with shows by France, Canada, Mexico and the United States.
For more information and tickets, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/programing/.
Ottawa Greek Festival
"Live a day the Greek Way" at Ottawa Greek Fest, showcasing the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece.
Greek Fest will run from Aug. 5 to 7 and Aug. 12 to 15 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
"After two years of a take-out system, we’re thrilled to be back in person this August with a full outdoor festival!" Ottawa Greek Festival said on its website.
"Get ready for delicious Greek food, live music, dancing, and of course - plate breaking!"
For more information, visit http://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League
The city of Ottawa hosts the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend.
The CEBL championship weekend will be held Aug. 10-14, with games taking place at the Arena at TD Place.
The weekend will include basketball, concerts, street festivals and more.
For more information and tickets, visit cebl.ca.
House of Paint
House of Paint is a free outdoor HipHop Jam that showcases graffiti, breakdancing, DJs and MCs from across Canada.
House of Paint is back this year with "Reunion Under the Bridge", running from Aug. 19 to 21.
For more information, visit https://houseofpaint.ca/.
CP Women's Open
The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club hosts the CP Women's Open.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont. and the brightest stars on the LPGA Tour will take part in the event from Aug. 22 to 28. The field includes defending champion Jin Young Ko and Canada's Lorie Kane.
For information and tickets, visit https://www.cpwomensopen.com/.
Capital Pride
The Capital Pride Festival is back live and in-person in Ottawa this summer.
Capital Pride runs from Aug. 21 to 28, featuring the annual Pride Parade, Street Festival, Capital Pride Pageant, drag shows, musical performances, youth events and over 50 community events.
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.
Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
Hot air balloons will take to the skies over the national capital region during the Labour Day Weekend.
The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon festival is set for Sept. 1-5.
Musical acts include Wyclef Jean, Roch Voisine, Salebarbes, Koriass and Souldia and Tristan Guay.
For more information, visit https://montgolfieresgatineau.com/.
CityFolk
CityFolk returns to Lansdowne Park in September with two weekends of music.
The popular festival on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne runs from Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.
The lineup includes Kathleen Edwards, The Glorious Sons, Tim Hicks, JJ Wilde, Black Pumas, Orville Peck, Whitehorse, John Fogerty and Sarah Harmer.
For more information visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/.
Fairs in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
- Almonte Fair – July 15-17
- Navan Fair – Aug. 4-7
- Merrickville Fair – Aug. 5-7
- The Capital Fair – Aug. 12-21
- Perth Fair – Sept. 2-5
- Renfrew Fair – Sept. 8-11
- Carp Fair – Sept. 22-25
- Metcalfe Fair – Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Exhibits to see in Ottawa
Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14.
Ottawa Tourism has a list of all festivals and events on its website.
