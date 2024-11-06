OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 person airlifted after 3-car crash on Hwy. 17

    Ontario Provincial Police officers. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ontario Provincial Police officers. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.

    The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 17 near Chenaux Road.

    One person with "very serious" injuries was transported to a regional trauma hospital by Orgne Air ambulance.

    Two others were transported to hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics.

    OPP say Highway 17 is closed between Chenaux Road and Haley Road.

    Police say to expect the road to be closed "for an extended period."

