1 man, 53, dead following two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 53-year-old-man from Stone Mills Township is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville Ont. Wednesday morning.

OPP spokesperson, Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa police received a call at around 10:50 a.m. reporting a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck on the highway at Boundary Road.

As a result of the collision, the pick-up truck “left the roadway and rolled over in the water-filled ditch.”

"A pick-up truck had been westbound on Shannonville Road when it collided with an SUV which was heading south on Highway 37," The OPP said in an update Thursday morning.

While one person was able to get out, another person was trapped inside the truck, police add.

Police note that though bystanders tried to help the trapped person, they were unsuccessful.

However, when emergency crews arrived on scene and extricated the trapped person, they were pronounced dead at the scene, police add.

The driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Kingston trauma centre, the OPP said in the update.

The investigation into what led to the collision continues.