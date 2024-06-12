OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 man, 53, dead following two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville, Ont.

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 53-year-old-man from Stone Mills Township is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville Ont. Wednesday morning.

    OPP spokesperson, Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa police received a call at around 10:50 a.m. reporting a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck on the highway at Boundary Road.

    As a result of the collision, the pick-up truck “left the roadway and rolled over in the water-filled ditch.”

    "A pick-up truck had been westbound on Shannonville Road when it collided with an SUV which was heading south on Highway 37," The OPP said in an update Thursday morning.

    While one person was able to get out, another person was trapped inside the truck, police add.

    Police note that though bystanders tried to help the trapped person, they were unsuccessful.

    However, when emergency crews arrived on scene and extricated the trapped person, they were pronounced dead at the scene, police add.

    The driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Kingston trauma centre, the OPP said in the update. 

    The investigation into what led to the collision continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?

    If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News