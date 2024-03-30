OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 in critical condition after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa

    An OC Transpo bus and a sedan were involved in a major accident in Ottawa's south end on Saturday. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) An OC Transpo bus and a sedan were involved in a major accident in Ottawa's south end on Saturday. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    A person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services say they responded to the scene at the intersection of Blohm Drive and Hunterswood Crescent, just north of Hunt Club Road.

    CTV News Ottawa cameras confirmed a grey sedan and an OC Transpo bus were involved in the collision.

    Upon arrival, fire crews did a scene survey and determined the occupant of the sedan needed to be extricated. The rescue crew began the extrication process took the person out of the vehicle in approximately eight minutes, Ottawa Fire says.

    Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Kevin Montgomery tells CTV News that emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 3 p.m.

    One person was treated on scene and taken to hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

    Blohm Drive remains closed at Hunterswood Crescent. Ottawa Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo for more information.

    An Ottawa police officer investigating after a crash involving an OC Transpo bus on Saturday, March 30, 2024 (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

