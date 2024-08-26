1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Kemptville

One person has died after a single-vehicle collision west of Kemptville on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Donoghue Road between Scotch Line Road West and County Road 43.

North Grenville fire and paramedics were also called to assist.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not released.

Hydro One is on scene stabilizing a hydro pole in the area.

The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

An investigation is ongoing.