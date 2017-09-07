Two killed in crash in rural south Ottawa
Picture courtesy of Ottawa Paramedics
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 7:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 7, 2017 8:53AM EDT
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in rural south Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. in the 7200 block of Dalmeny Road, near Swale Road.
Paramedics tell CTV News a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were occupants of the same vehicle.
An ORNGE air ambulance transported a man to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Paramedics say two men were transported to hospital via land ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Two other people were treated for injuries.
Ottawa Police are investigating the crash.
CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Dalmeny rd: 2 Females 40s and 60s pronounced dead at scene by paramedics. M34 airlifted by @Ornge to Trauma Centre with back & leg injury pic.twitter.com/mON42wXCFw— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) September 7, 2017