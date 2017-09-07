

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in rural south Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. in the 7200 block of Dalmeny Road, near Swale Road.

Paramedics tell CTV News a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were occupants of the same vehicle.

An ORNGE air ambulance transported a man to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Paramedics say two men were transported to hospital via land ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Two other people were treated for injuries.

Ottawa Police are investigating the crash.

CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.