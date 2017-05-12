

CTV Ottawa





The driver of a transport truck has been charged in relation to a fiery crash that killed four people and injured two others early Thursday morning on Hwy. 401 near Kingston.

The crash on the westbound highway between Joyceville Road and Hwy. 15 involved two cars, a commercial vehicle and four transport trucks.

Police said Friday that a transport truck driver has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and two more counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Dunhill Tabanao, 37, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., west of Montreal, appeared in court in Kingston on Thursday.