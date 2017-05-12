Truck driver charged in Hwy. 401 crash that left four dead
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 10:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 2:38PM EDT
The driver of a transport truck has been charged in relation to a fiery crash that killed four people and injured two others early Thursday morning on Hwy. 401 near Kingston.
The crash on the westbound highway between Joyceville Road and Hwy. 15 involved two cars, a commercial vehicle and four transport trucks.
Police said Friday that a transport truck driver has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and two more counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
Police said the four victims are all believed to have been travelling in one of the cars involved in the pileup. They said they are still working to identify the four victims.
Two other people were sent to hospital.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Truck driver charged in Hwy. 401 crash that left four dead
- Ottawa slowly warming up to Senators playoff run with trip to final on the line
- All Ontario newborns to be screened for critical congenital heart disease
- Witnesses sought in deadly hit-and-run on Woodroffe Avenue
- Matthew Nelson, 34, identified as victim of South Dundas crash