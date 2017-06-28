

CTV Ottawa





Just in time for Canada Day, the National Arts Centre is ready to show off the first phase of its $110.5 million renovation.

On July 1, the NAC will open the first floor of the north atrium, its Elgin Street entrance, a relocated box office and three times more washrooms than before.

The official opening on Saturday will be a royal one: Prince Charles is set to cut the ribbon and then the public will be able to enjoy free, family activities in the renovated space throughout the weekend.