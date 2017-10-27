

CTV Ottawa





A second teenager from the Renfrew area has died following a crash near Burnstown, early Friday morning.

Four players from the Renfrew Timberwolves, all 18-years-old were together in the vehicle that crashed on Calabogie Road just after midnight.

The team confirms Alex Paquette died Saturday, one day after he was sent to hospital in critical condition. His teammate, Brandon Hanniman of Admaston Bromley Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured.

A friend of the family says Paquette "was surrounded by many family members and loved ones when they made the difficult decision to take him off life-support."

In a statement, treasurer for the Timberwolves wrote, “this is a tragic, tragic accident and the Wolves family are trying to remain strong and united,” said Kim Fleguel.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorist called 9-1-1 Friday, when they discovered the single-vehicle collision.

Paramedics say the vehicle collided with the rock-cut on the side of the road.

Const. Janice Sawbridge says some of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and several ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“We’re looking if alcohol was involved, we’re looking if distraction was involved, we’re looking at everything,” Sawbridge said, adding that wildlife crossing the road was a possibility as well.

Jeff Agnew was first to arrive the scene that morning, he made the call to police.

“The car looked like it had multiple rollovers - there were tires in the ditches - there were no tires on the vehicle,” Agnew said.

Agnew says one of the men climbed out of the vehicle when he arrived. Three others were on the ground.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen or spoken to the men earlier in the evening, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.