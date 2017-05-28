

Many of the runners taking part in Ottawa Race Weekend have a story to tell, including Martin Jarry, who is running with Myositis.

Jarry suffers from a form of the disease called Inclusion Body Myositis, which weakens his muscles. At 46-years-old he is the youngest person in Canada to be diagnosed.

“With the year I’m going to lose a lot of muscle and I’ll have to take a cane, and then a wheelchair and I’ll probably die from this illness,” Jarry said.

Jarry, who is a retired police officer, has always been a fighter. He said he signed up for the 10K to give others hope, but also to raise awareness. He will be wearing a Dermoeskeleton suit in order to help him run.

Paule De Boise is the CEO of B-Temia, the company who provided the suit. She said the equipment will assist Jarry with basic movements.

“Based on what Martin wants to do, it’s going to send an impulse to the motors which are here at the knees and the motors are going to bend the knees or extend the knees.”

Leading up to the run, Jarry raised more than 30-thousand for Myositis Canada. Organizers said awareness and funds are needed to push crucial research.

“It takes on average 59 months to diagnose, in that period, there’s a lot of wasteful drugs that are prescribed that have no impact what so ever other than to pretty much damage some of the people’s systems,” said Herb Malcomson, President of Myositis Canada.

Malcomson also presented Jarry with a ‘Gala Award’ for sharing his journey. Gala stands for ‘Got A lot Accomplished’, he said.

Jarry said he will continue to move while he can, and is hopeful to inspire others facing a similar battle.