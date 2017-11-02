

CTV Ottawa





OC Transpo buses and STO buses are now operating on Rideau Street after a small hole was formed on Rideau Street near Sussex Drive on Thursday afternoon. The small sinkhole has been filled and covered with a metal plate.

It wasn't quite as big as the massive crater that split open Rideau Street in June of 2016, but it still caused traffic delays.

Early Thursday afternoon OC Transpo buses had to be detoured onto the Mackenzie King bridge while crews worked to repair the road. STO routes that serve Rideau Street were sent to Mackenzie Avenue and Wellington Street.

In a statement, Steve Cripps, Director of O-Train Construction, Transportation Services Dept., said, "Initial indications are that there is consolidation of materials around a hydro duct bank. Crews are currently using a hydro-vac to further expose the area in question to confirm the initial indications. Once that is complete, the area will be backfilled with concrete, and a steel plate will be placed over the area."

The hole was filled and covered up around 4:45 p.m.

The "road degradation" on Rideau has been filled. Hole covered by a large piece of metal @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/no0CuXcYeG — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 2, 2017

A follow-up statement from the City blamed a "void" beneath the hydro duct bank.

City says the "investigation revealed that settlement of material left a small void under the concrete ductbank." @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 2, 2017

It’s been more than a year since a massive hole opened up on Rideau Street, rerouting traffic for weeks. That one was blamed on sandy, saturated soil that collapsed, breaking a water pipe. The collapse led to the crater that stretched across all lanes of traffic and swallowed a van.