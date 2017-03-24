Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:47PM EDT
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 37-year-old woman.
Daphnee Mercer was last seen Thursday evening near Pretoria and Isabella Avenue around 8 p.m.
She's described as a white woman, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark-green winter jacket, a grey hat with a pompom, and green shoes.
Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.