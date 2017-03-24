

CTV Ottawa





Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 37-year-old woman.

Daphnee Mercer was last seen Thursday evening near Pretoria and Isabella Avenue around 8 p.m.

She's described as a white woman, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-green winter jacket, a grey hat with a pompom, and green shoes.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.