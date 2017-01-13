

Ottawa Police





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Police Service Organized Fraud Unit has charged an Ottawa woman with Fraud offences.

Sarah Cunningham, 45 years old, of Ottawa, has defrauded a landscaping company for over $33,000 while handling it's bookkeeping between October 2015 and October 2016.

She is facing charges of Fraud Over $5,000 and Uttering a Forged Document.

Cunningham was charged on January 13th and released with a Promise to Appear and an Undertaking. She will appear in court on February 13, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Organized Fraud section at 613-236-1222, ext.5433. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.