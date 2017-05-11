

CTV Ottawa





A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing several human trafficking-related charges involving a 15-year-old alleged victim.

Police say they arrested the man at a local hotel on Tuesday, May 9, and spoke with the 15-year-old girl at the scene.

Arnold Kassongo is charged with sexual assault, trafficking in a person by exercising control, material benefit from trafficking a person under 18, advertising another person's sexual services and possession of child pornography.

He was due to appear in court today. Police say there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005.