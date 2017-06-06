

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





A prom committee at a Catholic high school in Carleton Place has found itself in hot water after an on-line poll that many found offensive.

The poll was taken down this morning but not before causing an outrage among parents and students. Along with some typical questions about cutest couple and most likely to change the world were questions about body parts and nude images.

School administration may not have known anything about this on-line poll, but it was the talk of Notre Dame Catholic high school in Carleton Place, with some students appalled by it

“That’s horrible in my mind,” said young student.

“It’s really degrading to people to be awarding kids on their physical features,” said another, “It’s disgusting. I don’t think it’s right.”

Others wondered what the big deal was.

“That’s pretty funny,” said a Grade 10 student, “I find that pretty funny.”

According to the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, the on-line survey was posted by the school's prom committee.

Among the usual awards for biggest skipper, biggest bookworm and scariest driver were some sexually explicit ones for best breasts and best nudes.

When parent Colleen Gray found out about it, she asked other parents what they thought and Facebook exploded with fury.

“I honestly believe these kids didn't intend to hurt anybody,” Gray says, “I think they just didn't know any better and that makes me sad because they are about to be unleashed on the world with an attitude that it's okay to target vulnerable populations.”

In a statement, the Catholic School Board of Eastern Ontario called the survey "offensive and inappropriate” and said that they were extremely disappointed and that the link has been removed from the internet.

“Over the next few days school administration will be meeting with students to ensure they understand the seriousness of the situation, and to deter any future incidents from occurring,” William Gartland, the director of Education said in the statement.

“It seems like a lot of the other schools do this as a joke thing,” said one graduating student, “and we clearly stated it was meant to be taken as a joke.”