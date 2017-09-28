

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is cancelling class for students in four west-end schools following yesterday's powerful storm.

Broadview Public School, Nepean High School, Regina Alternative School and Woodroffe Avenue Public School are closed today.

The OCDSB says the schools will remain closed because they are still without power. Hydro Crew are working to restore power, but it isn't expected to be back on until later today.

The Extended Day Program at Broadview Public School, Woodroffe Avenue Public School and Regina Alternative School are also closed.

Updates will be posted on the Board's website at www.ocdsb.ca.