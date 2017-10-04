

Nine people are now displaced after fire and smoke destroyed the third floor of an apartment building in Ottawa's west end. Firefighters were called to 1136 Clyde Avenue after multiple 911 calls around 2:45am. Crews were able to control the fire quickly and confirm the fire stopped by 3:30am. An Ottawa Fire Services investigator is now on the scene to determine the cause and cost of damages. No injuries reported.