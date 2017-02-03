

Nepean High school students formed a long and winding human chain today to stand in support of the Muslim community.

More than 12 hundred students linked hands down hallways and along classrooms in the wake of the deadly shootings at a mosque in Sainte-Foy, Quebec.

The entire school population wore green and the human chain linked from the top floors of the school to the basement.

Nepean Principal Patrick McCarthy sent out a Twitter message expressing the school's support and unity with the victims and families of the tragedy.

"We are one!', stated McCarthy.

Nepean family forms 1200 person chain 2 show unity w victims & families of Centre Culturel Islamique. We are one! @OCDSB @Kitchissippi pic.twitter.com/zqg6BLHfm6 — Nepean Principal (@NHS_Info) February 3, 2017