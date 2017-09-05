

CTV Ottawa





The phones have not stopped ringing at Majic 100 since our Stuntman Stu returned this morning to the studios here at 87 George Street.

Listeners are excited to have Stu back on the air with his co-host Angie Poirier.

It's been a long haul for the morning host as Stu has battled leukemia and is now in remission. You may have seen him out already, he was announcing Senators home games at the Canadian Tire Centre last spring.

Now, Stu is back at Majic and has this to say, "I never thought this day would come but so happy it did, being reunited with Angie is just what the doctor ordered".

Now listeners can get back to the dynamic duo on Majic 100.