Garage fire in Meadowbrook under investigation
A burned out garage is seen at a family home on Progress Place in Ottawa's Meadowbrook neighbourhood on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 11:00AM EST
Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire in the Meadowbrook neighbourhood.
A family called 9-1-1 reporting a car on fire in their home's garage just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
When firefighters arrived on Progress Place they found the family huddled in a vehicle for warmth.
The fire was extinguished about an hour later.
No one was hurt.