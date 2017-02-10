

CTV Ottawa





Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire in the Meadowbrook neighbourhood.

A family called 9-1-1 reporting a car on fire in their home's garage just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

When firefighters arrived on Progress Place they found the family huddled in a vehicle for warmth.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

No one was hurt.