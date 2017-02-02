

CTV Ottawa





The popular Mexican fast food chain restaurant Chipotle is now serving tacos and burritos in Ottawa.

Chipotle opened its doors today at its new Canadian location in the Rideau Centre.

The chain emphasizes fresh ingredients with no artificial flavours or fillers.

The chain operates more than two thousand locations worldwide including stores in Toronto and Vancouver.

In 2015, Chipotle was forced to close at least 43 restaurants in the Pacific northwest region of the United States following an E-coli outbreak.

Chipotle will report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of Thursday stock markets as the restaurant chain continues to recover following the E. coli scare.