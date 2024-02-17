Zumwinkle's goal with 18.1 seconds left in second earns Minnesota victory against Ottawa

Grace Zumwinkle and Sophia Kunin had the goals to lead Minnesota past Ottawa 2-1 in a Professional Women's Hockey League game Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Minnesota swept its home-and-home series with Ottawa.

Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots for Minnesota (5-2-2-2).

Emily Clark scored the lone goal for Ottawa (2-0-4-3), which is mired in a five-game losing streak. Emerance Maschmeyer made 22 saves.

Minnesota captured a 2-1 home victory Wednesday and is 3-0-0 against Ottawa on the season.

Ottawa opened the third period trailing 2-1 but couldn't tie the score. Minnesota played a solid defensive game and held the home team to just five shots in the frame.

Shortly after a great chance by Kendall Coyne Schofield, Ottawa went down ice to tie the game 1-1. Gabby Hughes saw Amanda Boulier but she seemed to fool Hensley by passing to Clark, who scored at 10:04 of the second.

However, Minnesota regained the lead when Zumwinkle raised the puck over a sprawled Maschmeyer with 18.1 seconds remaining in the period.

Both teams had solid scoring chances in the first but a collision at centre ice resulted in the opening goal. It allowed Kunin to grab the loose puck, break in alone and thread a shot between Maschmeyer's pads late in the period to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Ottawa heads to Boston on Monday.

Minnesota returns to action Sunday in Montreal.