

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Mika Zibanejad registered his third career hat trick and added an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Saturday night.

Zibanejad, who was drafted sixth overall by the Senators in 2011, is only the second player in Rangers history to record eight points through the first two games of the season.

Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers (2-0-0), while Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots in his first start of the season.

Brady Tkachuk had the lone goal for the Senators (0-2-0), who played the first of a four-game homestand. Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

The Senators have given up nine goals through their first two games.

Panarin made it 4-1 with a power play goal early in the third off a great pass from Zibanejad.

The Senators managed to generate some pressure in the third, but Georgiev was solid.

Zibanejad owned the Senators in the second period, scoring twice to complete the hat trick.

The 26-year-old made it 2-1 for the Rangers as he completed a beautiful give-and-go with Pavel Buchnevich. He then scored his third of the night when pulled up to avoid a sprawling Erik Brannstrom and then beat Anderson blocker side for a short-handed goal.

Zibanejad opened the scoring on a first-period power play as he picked up a rebound out front to beat Anderson. The Senators tied the game at the 12-minute mark as Tkachuk tipped a Thomas Chabot shot from just inside the blueline.

Prior to dropping the puck, the Senators announced they will retire Chris Phillips' No. 4 on Feb. 18. Phillips is the Senators all-time leader in games played at 1,179. He officially retired in 2016. He joins Daniel Alfredsson as the only other modern era player to have his number retired.

Notes: Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and C Filip Chlapik were a healthy scratch as were New York's C Greg McKegg and C Micheal Haley.