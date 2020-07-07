OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa for the second time in a week and, for the 11th day in a row, zero new deaths.

A brief spike in active cases, reported Monday, has been erased by seven new recoveries.

In its Dashboard update on Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health said there has been a total of 2,118 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa since March 11.

263 people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

Two people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 complications; one is in the ICU.

Active cases

There are 47 known, active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The number of resolved cases since the pandemic began sits at 1,808, or just over 85 per cent of all cases to date.

The figures reported Tuesday return the number of active cases to below 50. Monday's report had seen a small spike in active cases.

Community transmission remains above 40 per cent according to Ottawa Public Health, with 44 per cent of all new cases in the 14 days up to and including July 4 having no link to travel, close contact, an institutional outbreak, or to front-line workers expected to come into contact with COVID-positive individuals.

Outbreaks

There is one new outbreak at a retirement home in Ottawa to report, with two active outbreaks in total.

Ottawa Public Health has declared an outbreak at Amica Westboro Park retirement home as of July 5, after a staff member tested positive.

The second outbreak at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, which started June 3, is ongoing.

Mandatory masks

As of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, face coverings are mandatory in enclosed public spaces in Ottawa.

The order applies to a lengthy list of public spaces, including retail stores, restaurants, salons, community centres, libraries, and more.

The order will remain in effect until City Council approves a by-law with similar or identical instructions. A vote on the by-law is scheduled for July 15.