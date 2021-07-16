OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the fourth time in five days Ottawa has seen no new cases.

Across Ontario, there are 159 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reports 34 in Grey Bruce, 25 in Waterloo Region and 23 in Toronto.

Ottawa Public Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 792 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 14.

A total of 1,912 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION