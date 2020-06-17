OTTAWA -- For the first time since late March, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported no new cases of novel coronavirus, and no new deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2,036 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 260 deaths.

The last time no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa was March 25.

There are currently 13 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows testing numbers from select laboratories. The figures show 1,306 tests were performed at these laboratories Sunday through Tuesday, or just over 400 each day.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 83.8 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,707 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

There are eight active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa. Seven are in long-term care homes and one is in a retirement home.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak this week at the Glebe Centre on Monk Street. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at St. Patrick's Home on Riverside Drive. Ten residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the home. Three residents died due to COVID-19.