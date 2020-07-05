KINGSTON -- No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston, Ont. on Sunday.

It's the second time zero new cases have been reported on a single day since a COVID-19 outbreak was linked to a nail salon in the city 11 days ago.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit has said 36 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the nail salon outbreak.

On June 25, the health unit announced a COVID-19 outbreak linked to Binh's Nails and Spa salon in Kingston.

Two other nail salons in Kingston have closed due to COVID-19 cases: Georgia Nail and Kingdom Nails and Spa were closed after employees, clients, and close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 105 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area. A total of 66 people have recovered after testing positive.