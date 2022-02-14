Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new COVID-19 related deaths in the city for a second day in a row. ICU admissions remain stable but there has been a slight increase in the number of residents hospitalized because of COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 736 resident deaths linked to COVID-19. More than 100 resident deaths have been reported so far in 2022. There were 229 COVID-19 deaths in all of 2021.

The number of residents in hospital because of COVID-19 ticked up to 29 in Monday's report, but ICU admissions remain steady at four patients.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Nine patients

Montfort Hospital: 14 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 21 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 59 patients (as of Friday)

OPH reported 138 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. This is likely an undercount of the true number of infections, since testing remains limited.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at its lowest level since mid-December.

Across the province, health officials reported fewer than 400 ICU admissions for the first time since early January; however, eight more deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported. There are currently 1,369 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 394 in intensive care. It should be noted that some hospitals do not report their weekend figures on Mondays, so some numbers could rise Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford also announced Monday a plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, starting with dropping some capacity limits on Thursday and removing all capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements March 1.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 6 to Feb. 12): 106.3 (down from 107.3)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 7 to Feb. 13): 10.6 per cent (down from 11.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.76

Known active cases: 1,260 (-101)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Twenty-nine residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, up from 26 on Sunday.

There are four people in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 4 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 7

80-89: 9 (2 in ICU)

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,635 (+448)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 865,807 (+2,632)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 529,737 (+2,191)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 5 in ICU (As of Monday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Monday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Friday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 6 in ICU (As of Monday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 62 in hospital, 7 in ICU (As of Friday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

9 long-term care homes

12 retirement homes

16 hospital units

8 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.