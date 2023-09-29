Youth treated for injuries following assault in Rockland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a youth suffered serious injuries during an assault outside a business in Rockland, Ont.

Officers responded to a call in the community east of Ottawa at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police say officers located a youth with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for care.

"The investigation is in its early stages and there's no public safety concerns," police said in a media release.

Local schools were placed into a secure and hold while police investigated, but that was lifted Friday afternoon.