Ottawa

    • Youth treated for injuries following assault in Rockland, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a youth suffered serious injuries during an assault outside a business in Rockland, Ont.

    Officers responded to a call in the community east of Ottawa at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

    Police say officers located a youth with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for care.

    "The investigation is in its early stages and there's no public safety concerns," police said in a media release.

    Local schools were placed into a secure and hold while police investigated, but that was lifted Friday afternoon.

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

