The Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa is closing its downtown drop-in centre this weekend over safety concerns for staff and the vulnerable clients it serves, as more convoys of trucks and protesters arrive in the capital.

The drop-in centre is located at the corner of Besserer Street and Waller Street in the ByWard Market, and close to what police are calling the 'Red Zone’, where most of the protests are taking place and many roads are closed.

"It’s very visible and we proudly display our Pride and Transgender flags on our building," says Joanne Lowe, YSB executive director. "Our concern is that if we open, youth will come and so when they do come and if it becomes really chaotic and unsafe around the building then we are not sure if we can ensure everyone’s safety in those circumstances."

The drop-in centre provides a safe refuge for youth across Ottawa, who are unstable housed, live in poverty, or are living on the streets. Youth can access food, warmth and connect with peers facing similar challenges as well as receive support from staff and counsellors.

“We have our staff doing their level-best sometimes sitting in traffic jams for a very lengthy period of time trying to get to work,” says Lowe, adding that workers have been offered hotel rooms.

"The challenge with the hotels quite frankly is that the hotels are filled with people who don’t really want to follow the precautions don’t want to wear the masks so our staff are more than likely not going to take us up on our offer and they’re just going to try and get home."

Lines of convoy trucks have been seen parked only a few hundred metres from the shelter and Lowe says some of the youth has seen protesters with Confederate Flags and swastikas.

"It frightens them and they have every right to be frightened, it’s a very justified fear quite frankly and we’ve heard young people openly say that they are afraid," says Lowe. "Because they know what that means and they know that there are views about their choices and their lives and how they live their lives that many people in this occupation are actually not necessarily supportive of."

YSB also provides two emergency centres, which remain open. Clients who use the drop-in regularly, will be contacted and directed to those shelters over the weekend if needed.

The YSB has a 24/7 Crisis Line & Chat Services for children and youth ages 17 and under, who are experiencing a crisis, and for parents, guardians, caregivers, friends or service providers who are concerned about a young person in crisis either online or by calling 613-260-2360 or 1-877-377-7775.