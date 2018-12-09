

CTV Ottawa





A local youth group is donating all proceeds from its advent fundraiser to families of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.

Saint James Anglican Church’s youth group in Manotick does an annual gingerbread built. The money goes back into the community, or somewhere in need. This year, the youth chose specifically where proceeds would go.

Donna Rourke is the youth leader at Saint James. “This year when we were planning it, it was right around the time of the shooting in (Pittsburgh). The youth decided were they would like to see the money go is the families of the victims. “

In October 27th, a gunman stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during a religious ceremony- killing nine people and injuring seven more.

“They were affected in such a way that is unimaginable and we just thought that it was a good idea to give back,” says Lauren Perry who is part of the youth group.

Approximated $300 dollars was raised. “I think that they will appreciate it and it’s nice to do,” says Clara Perry.

To mark the occasion of Hanukkah, the youth group decorated a house with the Star of David to symbolize a Synagogue.

They delivered the gingerbread synagogue on Sunday to the Ottawa Torah Centre in Barrhaven during their Hanukkah celebrations.

Elly Shamash is 10-years-old and goes to Hebrew School at the Torah Centre. “I think it’s really nice and how they planned this for us and i think everyone is really grateful that they gave it to us.”

Rabbi Menachem Blum says in light of what happened in Pittsburgh, this act shows unity. “We are come from different backgrounds and different faiths and different cultures but we are all here to make the world a better place.”

The Saint James’ Anglican Church will send the money this week to Pittsburgh.