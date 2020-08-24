OTTAWA -- You can have your name included in Grey Cup history and you don't even have to be a football pro.

The Canadian Football League has unveiled a unique opportunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving fans the chance to have their names carved in a brand-new base for the historic trophy.

“When COVID-19 forced us to cancel the 2020 season, we said we are absolutely committed to making 2021 the greatest comeback in the history of the CFL,” league commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a press release. “The Grey Cup Fan Base is our way of recognizing that our fans are, in so many ways, the foundation upon which this great league and the legend of the Grey Cup stand.”

The new base will be 121 cm or 4' tall, and made Canadian maple wood and aluminum. The Grey Cup trophy will stand upon this new base at all of its public appearances.

CFL season ticket holders get the first chance to enshrine their or someone else's name in Grey Cup history starting Aug. 24 for a fee of $349.

This window continues until Aug, 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

After that, other fans can take advantage of the same opportunity for $399.

“Fans asked us, as they have throughout the pandemic: ‘How can we help?’ The Grey Cup Fan Base is a wonderful way to help our league, and your team, come back stronger than ever. It’s an incredible opportunity to show your pride in our storied history and your faith in our bright future,” Ambrosie said.

The cancellation of 2020 season marks the first time the Grey Cup will not be awarded since 1919.

To learn more, and to see a digital rendition of the newly created CFL Fan Base, visit www.greycupfanbase.ca.