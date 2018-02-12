

CTV Ottawa





Move over Uber, you have new competition in the capital. Lyft has just announced they will be operating in Ottawa in the coming weeks. On Monday, Lyft will begin reaching out to potential drivers and provide the public with additional information on the company's offiicial launch date.

Much like Uber, you will need to download the app, fill out appropriate information including your payment method. When Lyft is in operation, a request through your mobile device for a driver is notified and once you are at your destination, you immediately pay through the app, with or without a tip.