Your Independent Grocer stores open early to seniors only
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:24AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 8:11AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Several Ottawa grocery stores are having a seniors-only shopping opportunity.
Starting Tuesday, many Your Indepenent Grocer stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers 65+ only.
This policy will be in place until further notice.
Owners are asking all other customers to respect this exclusive hour and shop from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The following stores say they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors only starting Tuesday:
- Ross', 3777 Strandherd Dr.
- Moncion's, 685 River Rd.
- McDaniel's, 200 Grant Carman Dr.
- Dessureault's, 1619 Orléans Blvd.
- McDonough's, 1160 Beaverwood Rd.
- Asselin's, 1560 Cameron St.
- Parent, 2737 Laurier St.
The following stores say they will be enacting the same policy starting Wednesday:
- Riley's YIG at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre
- Wilson's, 2681 Alta Vista Dr.
- Hess', 596 Montreal Rd.
- Patrice's, 401 Ottawa St. in Almonte.