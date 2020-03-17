OTTAWA -- Several Ottawa grocery stores are having a seniors-only shopping opportunity.

Starting Tuesday, many Your Indepenent Grocer stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers 65+ only.

This policy will be in place until further notice.

Owners are asking all other customers to respect this exclusive hour and shop from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following stores say they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors only starting Tuesday:

  • Ross', 3777 Strandherd Dr.
  • Moncion's, 685 River Rd.
  • McDaniel's, 200 Grant Carman Dr.
  • Dessureault's, 1619 Orléans Blvd.
  • McDonough's, 1160 Beaverwood Rd.
  • Asselin's, 1560 Cameron St.
  • Parent, 2737 Laurier St.

The following stores say they will be enacting the same policy starting Wednesday:

  • Riley's YIG at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre
  • Wilson's, 2681 Alta Vista Dr.
  • Hess', 596 Montreal Rd.
  • Patrice's, 401 Ottawa St. in Almonte.
Shoppers Drug Mart stores are offering similar services.