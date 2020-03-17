OTTAWA -- Several Ottawa grocery stores are having a seniors-only shopping opportunity.

Starting Tuesday, many Your Indepenent Grocer stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers 65+ only.

This policy will be in place until further notice.

Owners are asking all other customers to respect this exclusive hour and shop from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following stores say they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors only starting Tuesday:

Ross', 3777 Strandherd Dr.

Moncion's, 685 River Rd.

McDaniel's, 200 Grant Carman Dr.

Dessureault's, 1619 Orléans Blvd.

McDonough's, 1160 Beaverwood Rd.

Asselin's, 1560 Cameron St.

Parent, 2737 Laurier St.

The following stores say they will be enacting the same policy starting Wednesday:

Riley's YIG at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre

Wilson's, 2681 Alta Vista Dr.

Hess', 596 Montreal Rd.

Patrice's, 401 Ottawa St. in Almonte.

Shoppers Drug Mart stores are offering similar services.

1/2 Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020