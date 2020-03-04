OTTAWA -- You’ll be paying more for your Starbucks coffee fix.

CTV News Ottawa has learned prices for a coffee and a Latte increased 10 cents a cup on Tuesday.

Several people took to Twitter to question the cost increase for their coffee.

Brady Comeau tweeted “Oh my gosh it’s now $3.00 for a medium brewed coffee at Starbucks”

Starbucks confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that prices on some of its products increased 10-cents, including coffee brews. The coffee giant adds prices did not increase on over 70 per cent of its products.

In a statement, Starbucks Canada said “we evaluate and adjust pricing on an ongoing product-by-product and market-by-market basis in order to balance the need to run our business effectively, while continuing to provide maximum value to our customers.”

The statement adds “where there is change, there are many factors that contribute to pricing decisions, including various operating and occupancy expenses for example: rent, marketing, equipment, materials and distribution.”

Starbucks says it’s committed to providing customers maximum value, including a 10-cent discount on beverages to customers who bring their own reusable mug.”