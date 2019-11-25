

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





Old man winter isn't rushing in too quickly. As we begin the final week of November, Ottawa will see more seasonal temperatures on the way.

Monday will reach a high of 5 degrees Celcius with a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. By noon, it will be mostly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers in the afternoon. More cloud and possible drizzle overnight and a low of 1C. Tuesday will be even warmer with a high of 7C and more drizzle or showers expected.

Rain and high of 3C is expected on Wednesday. As J.J. Clarke says, November is typically the cloudiest month of the year.