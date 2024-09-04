OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Young driver stopped going 173 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    A young driver will spend September without their driver's license after being stopped driving 73 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive Tuesday night travelling 173 km/h. 

    The driver received a roadside 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Police say the driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and a one-year driving suspension upon conviction.

    The OPP says officers issued 36 stunt driving charges on eastern Ontario roads over the Labour Day long weekend.

    One driver was stopped going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417, while other drivers were stopped going 160 km/h and 159 km/h, according to police.

