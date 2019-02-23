

Close to 900 people filled Dominion Chalmers Church Saturday for a celebration of life for Paul Dewar.

Dewar died earlier this month at the age of 56.

Politicians from all levels of government attended the service; including Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and Mayor Jim Watson.

The former NDP Member of Parliament represented Ottawa in the House of Commons for nearly a decade. Dewar lost his seat in 2015 to Catherine McKenna, when the Liberals retook control of the House of Commons.

Family member, former colleagues and community youth paid tribute with sharing memories and music.

Dewar’s older sister Cathy Dewar remembered Paul’s love of life and desire to help. “It might have made him a handful as a kid, but it was this energy that powered him in life, always alive, always in touch with every person, problem or policy he came into contact with.”

The final tributes came from Dewar’s two sons Nathaniel and Jordan and his wife Julia.

Nathanial Sneyd-Dewar spoke of his father’s love of music and family road trips. “Well my dad was a popularly known as a friend, teacher and politicians; to me his was also a music historian, sports everyman and radio actor.”

Jordan Sneyd-Dewar remembers his father’s appreciated for life. “It was his every day actions that blossomed into the most meaning lessons for me. One of the most important lessons he talk me was how to love.”

Dewar’s wife Julia says Sneyd says her husband always had a “glass half full” approach to life. “As we shed tears of sadness for a life too short, Tears of joy for a life fully lived and tears of hope for a better world ... You will always be my bubble of joy.”

Last February, Dewar was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, a rare type of brain cancer. He underwent surgery and treatment, but revealed in July that the cancer was terminal.

In the last year of his life, Dewar founded and devoted himself to Youth Action Now, a group geared toward supporting grassroots change driven by young people

The Dewar Family asked for donations to be made to Youth Action Now.