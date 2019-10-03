

If you're having a tough day at work, it probably doesn't compare to some employees at a building run by Shared Services Canada.

The agency has confirmed it has a bed bug problem at an office buildings in the Lowertown neighbourhood of Ottawa.

A spokesperson for the federal agency says bed bugs were found at 18 work stations on three floors of their building at 350 King Edward Avenue. The first confirmation came Sept. 14.

SSC says the building was treated a week later on September 21, with another treatment the next day.

Workers at the building -- both civil servants and contractors -- were moved to different work stations that were deemed bed bug free. SSC says employees were also offered additional assistance, but the agency didn't say what that was.

Bed bugs were thought to be eradicated in the 1950s, but they made a resurgence in the late 1990s.