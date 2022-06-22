You can help hire the next Ottawa police chief

Want to give input on the next Ottawa police chief? Now’s your chance.

The Ottawa Police Services Board has launched a survey seeking public input to help inform the search for candidates.

“The Board is very much looking forward to hearing from residents on what they would like to see in the next Chief of the Ottawa Police Service,” a statement from the board said Wednesday.

The survey is part of the board’s public engagement, which also includes group meetings and one-on-one interviews with various community members.

You can also attend a bilingual Zoom session on July 8 to provide input.

The position opened up when Peter Sloly stepped down at the height of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests earlier this year. Sloly was two years into his contract.

Interim Chief Steve Bell was appointed to replace him. An attempt to quickly hire a permanent replacement led to upheaval on the police services board, including the resignations of several members.

The survey is open until July 13. You can fill it out here.

Ottawa-based Hefid Solutions is running the survey. Executive search firm Odgers Berndtson is leading the overall search.

The community feedback will be compiled into a report to be presented to the board in July.