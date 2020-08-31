OTTAWA -- The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has announced it will be reopening its doors Tues., Sept. 1.

The Y closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other similar venues.

In an open letter, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, Rob Adams, says staff took their time to come up with a reopening plan that meets public health requirements.

"We have taken our time to open, so we could implement safety standards that our public health units tell us is above-and-beyond health requirements," Adams said. "We have done this because we do not take your trust in us lightly."

Visitors will have designated entry and exit doors, will check in when they arrive and undergo a screening questionnaire. Physical distancing will be required and you must wear a mask, though you can take it off when you work out.

You will not be required to book gym equipment for use. The Y is asking everyone to be courteous. You will be expected to clean the equipment before and after use.

Both the Brockville and Kingston YMCAs have adjusted their hours. The will open at 6 a.m. Monday to Friday and at 7 a.m. on weekends. Each location will close at 1 p.m. for a deep cleaning. On weekdays, the YMCAs will reopen at 3 p.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. On weekends, they will close at 1 p.m. and reopen the next day.

Lockers and changerooms will be in use. The pool will also be open and Aquafit will resume. Kids programs, swimming lessons, and Playcare, however, will not be available right away.

Membership fees will be charged Sept. 1.