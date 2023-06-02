Yasir Naqvi enters Ontario Liberal leadership race

Yasir Naqvi has entered the race for the Ontario Liberal leadership.

The Ottawa Centre Liberal MP will formally launch his leadership campaign at St. Anthony's Banquet Hall in Ottawa Saturday morning, Naqvi's campaign spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa. He also has an event scheduled in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Naqvi, who previously served as Ottawa Centre Liberal MPP, submitted his paperwork to enter the leadership race on Friday.

The Ontario Liberal Party will announce a new leader on Dec. 2 to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after last June's provincial election.

Naqvi said in January he was considering running for the Ontario Liberal leadership.

"As you know, we have had two very devastating election results and there is a strong desire to have a strong, experienced leader who can help rebuild the party," Naqvi said in January.

In March, he stepped down as Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness.

Naqvi represented the riding of Ottawa Centre as an MPP from 2007 to 2018, before losing to NDP MPP Joel Harden in the 2018 provincial election. He served as attorney general, government house leader, minister of community safety and correctional services and minister of labour when the Liberal Party formed government.

He was elected Ottawa Centre MP in 2021, succeeding former cabinet minister Catherine McKenna.

Two other candidates are registered to run for the Ontario Liberal leadership – Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu and Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has set up a leadership exploratory committee ahead of a possible run for the Liberal leadership.