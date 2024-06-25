OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. injures 2

    A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 eastbound in Kingston, Ont. has sent two people to hospital. (OPP/supplied) A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 eastbound in Kingston, Ont. has sent two people to hospital. (OPP/supplied)
    Ontario Provincial Police say two people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.

    It happened in the eastbound lanes near Gardiners Road in Kingston.

    Police said the two-vehicle crash was caused by a driver going the wrong way on the highway.

    Eastbound lanes of the 401 are closed at Gardiners Road for the investigation.

    BREAKING

    Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

