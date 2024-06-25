Wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. injures 2
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near Gardiners Road in Kingston.
Police said the two-vehicle crash was caused by a driver going the wrong way on the highway.
Eastbound lanes of the 401 are closed at Gardiners Road for the investigation.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
DEVELOPING 'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Industry experts urge caution after cyberattacks affect thousands of car dealerships
Industry experts are warning Canadian businesses to take stock of their cyber vulnerabilities after an attack forced automotive dealerships across North America to trade their digital systems for pen and paper.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
Atlantic
-
Despite soggy start to the week, Maritimes still mostly below average for June rain
Rain totals reported at several weather station sites across the Maritimes are below 30-year climate averages.
-
NSLC made $874M in 2023-2024 fiscal year
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales went up nearly two per cent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, netting $874.5 million.
-
52-year-old man dead after ATV crash near Chance Harbour, N.B.
A 52-year-old man died after an ATV crash near Chance Harbour, N.B., Monday night.
Toronto
-
-
-
'We are ready to crowdsource this': Toronto philanthropist offers $1M to help keep Ontario Science Centre open
A Toronto philanthropist is offering up $1 million to help keep the Ontario Science Centre open for the summer following the abrupt closure of the beloved North York museum last week.
Montreal
-
-
Teen boy struck by vehicle on e-scooter dies in hospital: Montreal police
The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Another murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence in the Sault
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
-
Railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Windsor
-
Windsor business fined $35,000 for 'discrimination and reprisal' of indigenous transgender woman
The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has agreed Mad Wax Windsor Inc. “profoundly affected” a transgender woman for failing to provide a leg wax and taking the story to the media.
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex OPP Marine Unit members have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.
-
Two vehicle collision in Thamesville leads to fatality
A collision in Thamesville led to a fatality Monday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., on Longwoods Road between Dew Drop Road and Huff’s Side Road, a westbound vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with an eastbound vehicle.
London
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Life-threatening injuries following south London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in south London. According to police, the crash happened in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road east.
-
Man charged with harassment after spotted following young girls: police
A man is in custody following complaints that he was spotted following a school girl riding a bike. According to police, he was spotted driving a red Mitsubishi SUV in the area of Southcrest Drive and Base Line Road West on the afternoon of June 16.
Kitchener
-
Proud Waterloo Region father celebrates son's Stanley Cup win
Many people in Waterloo Region and beyond were watching Monday night’s Stanley Cup game on the edge of their seats.
-
-
Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek suspect wanted for possible hate crime
Images of a suspect connected to a possible hate crime were released by Barrie police this week in hopes someone will recognize him.
-
Former Barrie Colts captain Aaron Ekblad is a Stanley Cup Champion
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
-
The future of electric vehicles on full display in Simcoe County
The power and potential of EVs were the hot topic of discussion Tuesday as the Electric Vehicle Show returned to Midhurst.
Winnipeg
-
Toddler, baby among victims in random bear spray attack: Winnipeg police
Eight people, including a toddler and a baby, were randomly hit with bear spray while walking near the University of Winnipeg, police say.
-
Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait
Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup. Wonder no more.
-
This Manitoba community saw wind gusts over 110 km/h on Monday
Parts of Manitoba were hit with dangerously strong winds on Monday, with some communities seeing gusts well over 100 km/h.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor expects 'positive news' on water main repair timeline
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some 'positive news' is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport is closed after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
Edmonton
-
What's next? Interesting off-season ahead for Oilers after Stanley Cup final loss
The Panthers will spend the summer sipping from hockey's holy grail. The Oilers, meanwhile, have plenty of questions about the future.
-
Man arrested for driving 189 km/h in 100 km/h zone near Edmonton: RCMP
A Beaumont man was arrested for driving nearly double the speed limit just outside of Edmonton, RCMP said.
-
Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Regina
-
Police use of force in Regina on the rise, statistics show
Regina Police Service (RPS) statistics show officer use of force is on the rise.
-
Cocaine, magic mushrooms seized after armed robbery suspect arrested in Moose Jaw
A man and a woman are facing charges following a police operation on Thursday in Moose Jaw.
-
Construction begins on pea protein isolate plant in Yorkton
Construction has officially kicked off at Louis Dreyfus Company’s (LDC) new pea protein isolate plant in Yorkton.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Rattlers' first black uniform added to rotation
The Saskatchewan Rattlers showed off their Star Blanket jerseys against the Calgary Surge, on June 20, looking good on the court despite a loss.
-
'Like the movie Twister': Sask. town cleans up storm aftermath in wake of possible tornado
Environment Canada is investigating whether Carrot River, Sask. was hit by a tornado on Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
No campfire bans being considered in B.C. for Canada Day long weekend: BCWS
Those heading to a B.C. campsite for the Canada Day long weekend can expect they'll be allowed to have a campfire as no bans are planned in the coming days.
-
BC United falls to 4th place in polls, Conservatives narrow gap with NDP
With less than four months until B.C.'s provincial election, the current official opposition has fallen to fourth place, a recent poll from Research Co. revealed.
-
Disappearance of Burnaby, B.C., teen still a mystery 20 years later
Two decades since the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in Metro Vancouver, police are renewing their call for information on his whereabouts.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Protection of B.C.'s Great Bear coast gets federal funding boost
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is working with 17 First Nations in British Columbia as well as the provincial government to expand protection for marine ecosystems off the coast of the Great Bear Rainforest.
-
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.