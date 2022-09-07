Would you eat this black, red and gold poutine at an Ottawa Senators game?

The Ottawa Senators are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a new poutine – and it’s no ordinary poutine.

The dish has regular poutine ingredients: fries, cheese curds and gravy. But it’s topped with red flamin’ hot Cheetos dust and has golden queso drizzled on top.

Overall, that makes for a black, red and gold poutine – the team’s colours.

The dish was unveiled at a season preview event at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

It’s one of several new menu items debuting at this season. Also available: “The Kett-Cho,” which is a kettle chip and smoked meat nacho.

There’s also a deconstructed Donair bowl “designed to eat anywhere” and the Ottawa Senators 30th anniversary parfait.

The Senators’ first regular-season home game is Oct. 18 against the Boston Bruins.