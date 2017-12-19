

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Not exactly the best laid plans for a would-be thief.

On Monday afternoon, a 36-year-old man reportedly tried to steal some gas from a Kingston gas station.

But the would-be thief didn't notice a police officer filling up at the next pump.

According to Kingston Police, the man pumped about $60 worth of gas before walking into the store and explaining he had no money to pay but would return with cash later and then took off.

Staff spotted the officer at the pumps and explained what was happening.

Police said the suspect was wanted for another crime and was allegedly carrying bear spray.

He's been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and theft.