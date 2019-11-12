Pepper can dance, sing and take a selfie, and it’s also a robot.

The world’s first social humanoid robot visited residents at Bruyère Village on Tuesday.

So what does Pepper do? Well, sings, dances, plays games, tells stories, chats and takes selfies of course. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/KAmHexnUwB — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) November 12, 2019

Pepper is able to recognize faces and basic human emotions. She is also built for human interaction, and is able to engage with people through conversation and her touch screen.

Pepper is viewed as the future of health care, and a symbol of robot-like technologies that can help patients in their healing.

Pepper is currently being used at Humber River Hospital in Toronto. Bruyère says it is currently exploring the possibility of bringing Pepper on full-time to assist with patient care.