World Men's Curling Championship draws more than 75,000 fans to TD Place

It wasn’t the result Canadians were hoping for as Scotland’s Team Mouat beat out Canada’s Team Gushue for top prize at the World Men’s Curling Championship on Sunday.

“I wish they won, but there has to be a winner and a loser and it was a great tournament for Canada,” said Johnny Laverdiere, who drove from Montreal to watch the finals in person.

Brad Gushue was overcome with emotion during a post game interview in front of 5,604 fans in the stands at TD Place.

“It’s been special,” said Canada’s skip. “I want to thank our family for coming, our supporters, the whole city of Ottawa, the whole country.”

The cheers and chants heard throughout the gold medal game were present throughout the tournament.

“The crowd is so loud and when they start clapping for every shot you can feel it in your heart,’ said Ariel Ilic, making the trip back from North Bay to spend time with her mom Ellen.

“We’ve met so many people from all over the world,” said Ilic’s mom Ellen. “They love Canada, they love being here.”

Over nine days Ottawa played host to 12 countries drawing 75,960 people to the arena, all displaying their love for curling. The competition is expected to bring in between $12 million and $15 million to the local economy.

“The atmosphere has been terrific, the venue, terrific everything about this competition has been excellent,” said Michael Ferguson, the president of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club in Scotland.

Organizers say the world-class event could not happen without the help of volunteers.

“There’s 330 volunteers from across Canada who pay their own way to volunteer,” said Elaine Brimicombe, the senior vice chair of the World Men's Curling Championship Committee. “Some have been doing events for the last 10, 15 years and others it’s their first experience.”

One of those volunteers was Ottawa's Chris Armstrong, who fans got to know as 'the beard guy.'

“I’m glad to be a small part of it,” he said.

This year was his first time volunteering, but not his last. He's already eyeing Sydney, Nova Scotia in 2024 for the World Women's Curling Championships.

“I’m going to talk to my wife and see if that might be my holiday and maybe we will volunteer there for the week."